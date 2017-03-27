Cloyd Albert “Clyde” Lawrence Jr., 67, of Mendon, died at 2:15 p.m. Sunday, March 26, 2017, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center in Van Wert.

He was born December 10, 1949, in Lima, the son of Cloyd and Eunice (Rease) Lawrence Sr., who both preceded him in death. He married Rose Lawrence, who survives at the residence.

Other survivors include four sons, Robert Buschur of Coldwater, Rick (Becky) Buschur of Celina, Tony (Angel) Lawrence of Venedocia, and Kurt Hawkins of Lakeview; five grandchildren; two sisters, Linda (Bill) Kan of Nashville, Tennessee, and Patty (George) Connode of Denver, Colorado; and a brother, Charlie (Sharon) Lawrence of Springfield.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center in Van Wert or the Cancer Association of Mercer County in Celina.

