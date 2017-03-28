Submitted information

The Van Wert County Board of Elections has announced that the close of registration for the May 2 Primary/Special Election is 9 p.m. Monday, April 3. The Board of Elections office will be open from 8:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. that Monday.

Anyone not currently registered in Van Wert County or who has moved since the November General Election and not changed their address with the Board of Elections should stop by one of the following locations and update their registration.

The registration locations in the county are the Van Wert and Delphos license bureaus; Brumback and Delphos Public libraries; WIC; Department of Human Services; Treasurer’s, Auditor’s and Title offices in the Van Wert County Courthouse and the Board of Elections office at 120 E. Main St.

Any questions regarding voter registration may be answered by contacting the Board of Elections office at 419.238.4192.