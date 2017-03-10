Submitted information

Van Wert Mayor Jerry Mazur has scheduled a series of town hall meetings to discuss the 0.28-percent city income tax levy on the May primary ballot this year.

The public is invited to attend these informational meetings to discuss and seek clarification about the proposed city income tax increase.

Meetings will be held as follows:

Wednesday, March 15, at 7 p.m. — Fricker’s party room, 735 Fox Road.

Wednesday, March 29, at 7 p.m. — Black Angus on Main, 222 E. Main St.

Wednesday, April 12, at 7 p.m. — Mi Ranchito, 865 N. Washington St.

Wednesday, April 26, at 7 p.m. — Venue to be determined.

Snacks will be provided, along with a cash beverage service. Wings will be served at Fricker’s, while light appetizers will be available at Black Angus, and tacos at Mi Ranchito.

The meetings are open to the public, with the cost of snacks being paid for by the Committee for Moving Van Wert Forward.