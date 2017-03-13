Submitted information

Off Stage Productions Inc. concludes its 2016-2017 season and announces the cast for its upcoming dinner theatre show, Farce of Nature, a Jones Hope Wooten comedy. The two-act comical farce will be directed by Mandy Fifer, with plans for seven performances, opening on Saturday, April 22. Additional show dates are Sunday April 23; Friday, Saturday, and Sunday April 28-30; and Friday and Saturday, May 5-6.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 12:30 p.m. for Sunday matinees at the Van Wert County Senior Center (220 Fox Road in Van Wert). A buffet style meal provided by Romer’s Catering will be served, starting at 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 1 p.m. on Sundays, and the show will begin at 8 Friday and Saturday evenings, and 2 p.m. on Sundays.

Fifer, a first time director at Off Stage Productions, has also announced the cast for Farce of Nature. The cast of nine includes eight veteran performers, as well as a new actor, Jonathan Dennie, making his debut performance in community theatre with this production.

The cast is as follows: Jewell Kurtz (Wanella Wilburn), Dan Bulau (D. Gene Wilburn), Kelly Smith (Jenna Sealy), Terri Stevens (Maxie Wilburn Suggs), Matt Krol (Carmine DeLuca), Jonathan Dennie (Ty Wilburn), Mary Yackey (Lola Barbosa), Travis Nihiser (Sonny Barbosa), and Staci Kaufman (Roxanne Thorne).

The story for Farce of Nature is as follows:

The Southern-fried farce highlights one day in the life of the Wilburn family of Mayhew, Arkansas. Meet D. Gene Wilburn, the owner and proprietor of the Reel ‘Em Inn, the finest little fishing lodge in the Ozarks. Well, it used to be, but lately business is down, tourists are few, and the lone guest who’s just checked in — an extremely jittery Carmine DeLuca from Chicago — is only there due to a location shift in the Witness Protection Program.

Doesn’t anybody just want to fish anymore? Certainly not D. Gene’s frustrated wife, Wanelle, who’s fed up with their lackluster romantic life. She’s taken drastic steps to improve it through hypnotic suggestion and, for the life of him, D. Gene cannot understand why his pants keep falling down.

D. Gene’s feisty sister, Maxie, has her own problems, chief among them battling ageism to resume her career in law enforcement. She’s determined to prove her worth by keeping DeLuca alive through the weekend — a task that’s going to prove much harder than she bargained for, since she keeps losing both her gun and the bullets. She also never anticipated the gangster Carmine’s been dodging the last five years, Sonny Barbosa, is about to walk through the door in hot pursuit of his sexy wife, Lola.

Seems the headstrong Lola has driven hundreds of miles to the lodge to follow her boy toy, D. Gene and Wanelle’s son, Ty. But Lola meets her match in Ty’s seemingly innocent girlfriend, Jenna, whose patience has reached the breaking point after months of waiting for Ty to come home.

In the deliciously funny romp that ensues, they all hide, lie, disguise themselves, cross-dress, and slam doors chasing one another, while trying to figure out the source of an increasingly awful stench. By then it’s too late and the lodge is surrounded by vicious critters and hungry varmints that have followed the odor down from the hills.

Yet by the delightfully chaotic climax of this one outrageous day, love blossoms, truths are revealed, and the lives of all — family, guests and gangsters alike — change in incredible and surprising ways. This side-splittingly funny Jones Hope Wooten comedy is guaranteed to win your audiences over — hook, line, and sinker!

Reservations for members open at 10 a.m. Monday, April 3, and on Wednesday, April 5, for the general public and are open daily. Reservations close at 6 p.m. each day. Off Stage Productions can be found online at http://www.offstagetheatre.com and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/OffStageProductions.