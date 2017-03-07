Submitted information

Buckeye Y Youth Inc. will be selling World’s Finest Chocolate at Walmart, 301 Town Center Blvd. in Van Wert, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, March 11 (weather permitting).

Products available are $1 bars: almond, caramel, milk chocolate, crisp, and dark chocolate, and $2 boxes of Continental Almonds. Proceeds from candy sales help fund the non-profit organization so its programs and events are available for area boys and girls.

Buckeye Y Youth is a United Way agency, Van Wert County Foundation grant recipient, and received funding from Wetzel Motorcycle Club and the Walmart Community Fund.