Bettie J. Bohnlein, 94, of Delphos, passed away Saturday, March 25, 2017, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

She was born November 23, 1922, in New Bavaria, the daughter of Barney and Leah (Davis) Fenter, who both preceded her in death. On April 20, 1949, she married George Bohnlein, who died April 14, 2006.

Survivors include a daughter, Mary Jane “Janie” (Daryl) Lucas of Delphos; a daughter-in-law, Dawn Bohnlein of Bryan; seven grandchildren; nine great-children; and many nieces and nephews.

A son, Randy (October 13, 2014); and two brothers, Robert and Bernard Fenter, also preceded her in death.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, March 31, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Delphos. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, also in Delphos.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Thursday, March 30, at Harter & Schier Funeral Home in Delphos, where a Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary memorial service will be held at 7 p.m., followed by a parish wake at 7:30 that evening.

Preferred memorials: St. John’s Parish Foundation or Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

