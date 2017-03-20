Submitted information

Principal Broker Bob Gamble announced that Veronica Cuevos is the newest addition to the professional sales staff of Bee Gee Realty & Auction Company Ltd.

Cuevos is a Van Wert native and lives in Van Wert. She is the mother of two teenage daughters, Arianna and Alysia, and enjoys camping, hiking, music, traveling, volunteering, and spending time with friends and family in her spare time.

She also works at LifeHouse Church as administrative assistant, volunteers with students that reside in Van Wert and surrounding areas, and enjoys attending events that support and promote the success of the community. She attended Hondros College of Business to obtain her real estate education and license.

Cuevos is very knowledgeable about real estate and has a passion for welcoming people into the area. Contact her at 567.259.9602 for assistance with all one’s real estate needs.