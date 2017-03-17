Barry Robert Lloyd, 69, of Fairfield Glade, Tennessee, passed away Monday, March 13, 2017.

He was born September 28, 1947, in Van Wert, the son of Robert “Bob” and Betty Ruth (Shindeldecker) Lloyd, who both preceded him in death. He married Linda (Campbell) Lloyd, who survives at the residence.

Other survivors include a son, Jon (Glenn Bogan) Lloyd of Fort Wayne, Indiana; one daughter, Nikki (Steve) Burrell of Fremont, Indiana; three stepchildren, Allen Gage of Tavares, Florida, Douglas (Susi) Gage of Englewood, and Tina (Shadd) Heaston of Punta Gorda, Florida; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a sister, Barbara (Chuck) Painter of Rockford.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 19, at Ketcham-Ripley Funeral Home in Rockford, with the Rev. Bruce Head officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Rockford.

Visitation is from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Saturday, March 18, and an hour prior to services Sunday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: The American Heart Association or American Lung Association. Condolences may be expressed at http://ketchamripley.com.