By Hope Wallace

The Ohio Watercolor Society exhibit will be on view through March 5. If you haven’t had a chance to visit yet, this prestigious exhibit features approximately forty lush, professional most of which are for sale. Exhibit sponsored by First Federal Saving and Loan, Van Wert.

We also have some new paintings on exhibit by David Humphreys Miller in our Faces of Little Bighorn collection. Brent Stevens, collection owner, recently purchased some new pieces and we will be getting two pieces on loan from Florida soon. Stay tuned for more great western art!

Art Classes:

Watercolor Techniques – Every Tuesday morning from 10 a.m. to noon. The monthly fee is $40 for art cener members/$45 for non-members. Instructor: Pat Rayman. Materials required. Online sign up available.

ArtNight: Every Thursday, 6–9 p.m. Featured projects and wind-down time. ArtNights occur every Thursday evening from 6–9 p.m. It is free to hang out at ArtNight, and you don’t even have to make art. Sit and breeze a bit with folks. Feel free to bring snacks and invite your friends and the cash bar is open.

Upcoming ArtNight featured projects:

3/2: Vine & Palette: Want to create your own look with the ease of a structured wine and paint event? Wassenberg wine and paint sessions are based off of original art from WAC artists and unlike other programs, we encourage you to step out of the box to make your painting unique. We still make it super easy and encourage your naturally occurring creative impulses to make your work unique. $15 for a canvas and all materials plus a glass of our house wine. Additional glass at regular WAC prices. You will go home with a true original. Give us a call to r.s.v.p. so we have enough supplies! We will be painting colorful-popping contemporary flowers!

3/9: Talisman Dream Catcher: Art is about self expression. This won’t be a generic dream catcher. Dream catchers were first made by Native Americans to catch good dreams in the wind. Here’s chance to make a dream catcher truly your own. Bring in mementos, broken jewelry, buttons, feathers, scraps of cloth, small photos… little things sitting around in trays. (If you are really neat and tidy, we will have items on hand as well) $10 will get you the remaining materials you need to make a personal dream catcher and a glass of house wine. Additional glasses available at regular WAC prices.

3/16: Watercolor Technique: Learn a couple watercolor techniques that make your work pop! We have the supplies. We will talk briefly about different knds of watercolor and some nifty tricks. $8 will get you’re the materials you need work on learning some techniques and a small take home painting or card.

3/23: Tisket-Tasket Basket: will feature a quick basket weaving project by award winning basket weaver, Jayne Smith. Just in time for Easter, make your own small basket to use as a gift of to keep for yourself. $12 for your basket and first glass of house wine. Additional glasses available at regular WAC prices. Just want to hang out at ArtNight? That’s fine too, or bring your own project (both totally free), we are here to help!

ArtReach (ages 7–11 and 12–15) Ongoing: Tuesday afternoon ArtReach is currently full. However, you can call in to be added to the waiting list as the fluid structure of ArtReach scheduling allows for new openings. We still have space available in our Thursday session. Students receive a snack and then get down to creating! Parents can drop off their youngsters after school and pick them up at 5 p.m. Cost for the program is charged monthly and is $40 for Wassenberg Art Center members and $45 for regular price during the regular school year. Supplies are provided. All holidays and cancellations will follow Van Wert City School schedules. An online registration is also available on our website. Need-based scholarships are available. Please contact the Wassenberg Art Center for more information.

For more information on exhibits or to sign up for classes and events visit: wassenbergartcenter.org. The Wassenberg Art Center is located at 214 South Washington Street (former Van Wert Armory). We can also be reached by telephone at: 419.238.6837, email: info@wassenbergartcenter.org and our website is: wassenbergartcenter.org.

