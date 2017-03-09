DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

A Van Wert man accused of arson was one of five people arraigned Wednesday on indictments handed down by the latest session of the Van Wert County Grand Jury.

Robert S. Jewell, 25, entered not guilty pleas to one count each of aggravated arson, a felony of the first degree, and aggravated arson, a second-degree felony, during arraignment hearings held Wednesday in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Jewell was released on a personal surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. Wednesday, March 22.

Others arraigned include:

Nathan Lavy, 20, of Convoy, pleaded not guilty to a charge of gross sexual imposition, a felony of the fourth degree. He was released on a surety bond, with the additional stipulation that he have no contact with the alleged victim in the case. A pretrial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. March 22.

Andrew Thomas, 35, of Ohio City, entered not guilty pleas to one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of cocaine, each a felony of the fifth degree. He was released on a surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. March 22.

Shylyn Shepherd, 19, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to one count each of theft, a fifth-degree felony, and petty theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree. She was also released on a surety bond, and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. Wednesday, March 15.

Jenifer Davis, 21, of Van Wert, entered not guilty pleas to one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a felony of the fourth degree; one count of trafficking in counterfeit controlled substances, a fifth-degree felony; and two counts of permitting drug abuse, both felonies of the fifth degree.

She was ordered released on a surety bond, and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. March 22.

Two people also changed their pleas during hearings Wednesday in Common Pleas Court.

Alexandra Whisman, 23, of Van Wert, changed her plea to guilty to a charge of possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony. A second charge of aggravated possession of drugs, also a felony of the fifth degree, was dismissed in exchange for her guilty plea. Judge Martin D. Burchfield ordered a presentence investigation and scheduled sentencing for 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 12.

Nathan Kreischer, 25, of Ohio City, changed his plea to guilty to one count each of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and importuning, both felonies of the fifth degree, and one count of pandering obscenity involving minors, a fourth-degree felony.

Several other charges were dismissed in exchange for Kreischer’s guilty pleas to the above charges.

A presentence investigation was ordered and sentencing set for 9 a.m. April 12.

Two people were also sentenced on Wednesday.

Sandra Eversole, 57, of Van Wert, was sentenced to five years of community control, including 30 days in jail, on a charge of possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony offense.

Eversole was also ordered to complete her GED and other classes, and must consent to a search of her residence by the probation department, as well monthly probation fees.

Judge Burchfield granted a stay of sentence pending Eversole’s appeal of her conviction.

Stefan Dirham, 24, of Van Wert, was sentenced to five years of community control, including 30 days in jail and up to six months at the WORTH Center, on one count each of receiving stolen property and forgery, both felonies of the fifth degree, and a first-degree misdemeanor theft count.

Dirham was also ordered to pay $545 in restitution to three victims.

Terrence Branson, 21, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his probation by testing positive for drugs and failing to report to probation. He was resentenced to five years of community control, plus an additional 60 days in jail, followed by up to six months in the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation (WORTH) Center in Lima.