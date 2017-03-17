Van Wert independent sports

COLUMBUS — Two area teams in the State Tournament saw their seasons come to an end at the Schottenstein Center.

Top-ranked Ottawa-Glandorf (27-1) lost to second-ranked Kettering Alter 50-43 in Thursday’s Division II semifinals. The Western Buckeye League champions led 19-17 at halftime, but were outscored 20-8 in the third quarter, and were unable to recover.

Katie Hempfling scored 15 points for the Lady Titans, while Lexi Schroeder finished with 12.

In Division IV semifinal action Thursday night, Ottoville led for much of the game, but Berlin Hiland’s Kennedy Schlabach hit a three-pointer at the buzzer, and the poll champion Lady Hawks defeated the Mean Green 44-41.

Bridget Landin led Ottoville (24-4) with 15 points, and CJ Kemper finished with seven points.