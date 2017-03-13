Alice M. Bell, 86, of Van Wert, passed away at 5:42 a.m. Saturday, March 11, 2017, at Lima Memorial Hospital.

She was born in Van Wert on May, 3, 1930, a daughter of Charles and Mary (Herminghuysen) Stegaman, who are both deceased. She married to James E. Bell, who survives in Van Wert.

She is survived by daughters Barbara Taylor, Carol Crowe, and Pam Longstreth; and sons Greg Jackson and Alfred “Jack” Jackson; 12 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; and six great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by sisters Thelma Walls of Rockford, and Alma Williams and Eileene Parrish, both of Bradenton, Florida; and a sister-in-law, Joan Stegaman.

She was preceded in death by one grandchild, two brothers, Harold Stegaman and Leon “Bud” Stegaman; and two sisters, Mildred Cooper and Norma Wyandt.

She retired from Federal-Mogul Corporation in Van Wert, where she was employed for 38 years.

She was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Van Wert and was a volunteer at the YWCA and the Twig-operated Van Wert County Hospital Gift Shop. She also volunteered at the American Red Cross blood bank for many years and also donated many gallons of blood.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 16, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, with Father Stanley Szybka officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation will be held at 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, at Brickner Funeral Home in Van Wert.

Preferred memorials: American Heart Association

Condolences may be expressed at www.bricknerfuneralhome.com or emailed to bricknerfuneralhome@bright.net.