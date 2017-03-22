To the Editor:

Mercer Residential Services is a local nonprofit organization that serves people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, such as autism, Down Syndrome, and cerebral palsy by offering long-term supports and services funded almost exclusively through Medicaid.

Currently, our Congressional representatives are preparing to pass legislation called the American Health Care Act (AHCA) that would fundamentally change the structure and financing of Medicaid — the federal-state program that provides health coverage for 70 million low-income Americans, including one in five people on Medicare.

Federal financing for Medicaid would be converted to a per-capita cap model (such as under the AHCA) or block grant, both of which aim to limit and make more predictable federal spending on Medicaid and provide states more flexibility in their management of Medicaid spending.

Such a change could affect low-income people on Medicare because Medicaid helps cover Medicare’s premiums and cost-sharing and pays for services not covered by Medicare, such as nursing home care.

Under current law, the federal government matches state Medicaid spending at a rate determined by a formula set in statute. Federal spending increases in response to the rise in the cost of providing care to enrollees, with no limit on total federal contributions.

In contrast, under a block grant or per-capita cap model, federal Medicaid spending would rise at a specified growth rate, irrespective of the actual rise in Medicaid spending in a state. Limits on federal spending could put pressure on states to limit Medicaid spending over time, if Medicaid spending increased faster than the growth in federal contributions, potentially affecting 11 million elderly and disabled people on Medicare, who account for a disproportionate share of Medicaid spending. As written, the AHCA could put people with intellectual or developmental disabilities at great risk.

Replacing the Medicaid entitlement with per-capita caps or block grants means there is no guarantee that states will spend any of the funding they receive on disability services. In addition, there is no clarity of growth and whether intellectual and developmental disability programs will be able to survive or waiting lists will be reduced. With Medicaid as the principal source of funding for IDD programs, it is untenable that individuals with disabilities and their families have their livelihoods and well-being thrown into complete uncertainty.

There is no clarity over what a block grant would include in terms of flexibilities, what protections people with intellectual and developmental disabilities would have, and whether reimbursement rates for providers that provide services for this population would be sufficient to provide access to services.

This will also end the enhanced match rate for the Community First Choice Option program, which allows individuals with disabilities to live outside of state-run institutions and in the community, will add pressure on state budgets and increase the chance that individuals will have to return to state-run institutions.

Any changes to Medicaid must strengthen, protect, and stabilize the direct support professional workforce that supports individuals with disabilities. We must do this because our workforce is the key to services for people with intellectual disabilities — individuals with significant disabilities rely on staff to help with daily life activities, job coaching, transportation and more. Around 80 percent of the Medicaid funding in this arena goes to workforce known as direct support professionals (DSPs)

According to the National Core Indicators study that many states participate in including Ohio, the national direct support professional turnover rate in our field is 45 percent. In our area, annual average turnover is 52 percent. With such limited funds, we need to be able to keep and pay qualified staff to continue to offer stable and quality services to the people we currently serve rather than spend those critical dollars on constantly rehiring and retraining a new workforce. We also need direct support professionals to decrease the overwhelming in-state waiting lists of individuals with IDD who need but are not yet receiving services.

We are price-takers, not price-setters.

We want to employ more people and expand our services to meet the needs of our community, but states set the reimbursement rates which pay for our services (with approval from CMS) and we cannot negotiate the rates we need to meet demand or compete in an area with an unemployment rate around 3 percent.

We need to consider how changes to the Medicaid program will affect how much we can invest in our workforce, be competitive employers, and serve individuals so they can live full lives in the community. Limiting or capping funds to states will widen the gap between our ability to offer services and demand.

We need to tell Congress that this bill is unacceptable because as written; it could harm people with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities by reducing how much Medicaid funding they receive. Please consider contacting our representatives and urge them to vote “no” on the American Health Care Act.

Garry Mosier

CEO, Mercer Residential Services Inc.

via email