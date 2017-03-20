Submitted information

The Van Wert Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW), in collaboration with The Van Wert County Foundation, announces the availability of educational camp scholarship opportunities for young women in sixth- and seventh grades this summer.

Two camp scholarships will be awarded to Be Wise Camp, a math and science experience to be held June 11-16 on the campus of Denison University in Granville. The value of each Be Wise Camp scholarship is $500.

In addition, one camp scholarship will be awarded to attend Camp GEMS, an engineering, math, and science camp to be held July 9-22 on the campus of Ohio Northern University in Ada. The value of the Camp GEMS scholarship is $325.

Camp scholarship applications are available at all Van Wert city and county school offices, or call Deb Kleinhenz at 419.238.9519. Completed applications for scholarship opportunities must be mailed or delivered as directed on each application form. The postmark/delivery deadline is March 23.

For more information about the camps or scholarships, contact Kleinhenz at the above telephone number.