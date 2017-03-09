A.J. KOCH/for the Van Wert independent

9 to 5: The Musical, what a terrific surprise to the theatre-going person unfamiliar with the movie. This performance is set in 1979 and goes back to the days of the “boys club” type of office setting, where men were the bosses and the “girls” were the workers. The movie even references a part of history with the liberation of more than just the female movement!

9 to 5 is about a trio of female office workers who take revenge on their “lying, hypocritical, sexist, bigot” boss. This talented cast of Mary Ann Falk, who plays widowed single mother Violet Newstead; Stacy Rife, who plays the divorced mousy housewife, Judy Bernly; and Victoria Recker, who plays the hated blond bombshell, Doralee Rhodes; pool their wits together to get back at their boss, Franklin Hart, played by Steve Lane.

Lane plays the unlikable boss so convincingly the audience actually gasps at some of his statements about “the girls”. You know the acting is spectacular when the audience reacts in this manner. He also gives an outstanding performance in delivering his song, “Here for You” to an unsuspecting Doralee, the Dolly Parton lookalike.

The development of the main characters Doralee, Violet, and Judy is excellent. They start as co-workers and as Violet says to Judy, “we hate her”, referring to Doralee, the one accused of sleeping with the boss. The three friends finally unite over a “party” at Violet’s house and they fantasize how they’ll take revenge on their boss. Furthermore, they accidently take their fantasy revenge out on their boss in real life.

The vocal harmony of the three women is absolutely amazing: pay particular attention to the song “Shine Like the Sun”, it will have the audience sitting on the edge of its seat. Another highlight of the performance comes from Joe the Accountant, played by Chad Kraner, who is in love with the widowed Violet, but she won’t give him the time of day because he’s “in his thirties”. Joe sings an absolutely incredible love song to Violet.

Then there’s Roz, played by Kari Gall. We all have that one person at the office who grates on our very last nerve; well Kari does it and does it well and her rendition of “Heart to Hart” is exceptional. Keep an eye out for Margaret (Jan Miller): she is a cameo but commands the stage and the audience’s attention whenever she takes the stage.

The cast also includes Ed Eichler as Tinsworthy, Daniel Sanderson as Judy’s husband Dick, Shelby Merkle, Darcy Hitchcock, Lisa Eichler, Faith Maurer, Josh England, Daileas Duclo, and Cory Ream. This very talented cast gave everything with their singing and dancing and added superb support to the performance.

I can’t go any further without commending to Linda McClure, the director: authentic, authentic, authentic! And to Dee Fisher, music director and her excellent orchestra, consisting of Dennis Hickey, Jane Stevens, Wes Thompson, and Elliott Mueller. I thought I was listening to a recording, they were that accomplished.

This musical is enjoyable in every way, especially if you hate your job and the people you work with. This is the proverbial bad day at work, but it’s continuous.

I highly recommend this musical; it is a must-see.

Call the Van Wert Civic Theatre box office at 419.238.9689 and make reservations for this weekend; evening performances begin at 8 p.m. and Sunday matinee begins at 2 p.m.