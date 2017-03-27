The production dance company from Kim Hohman’s DanceWorks performed at the Cleveland Cavaliers-Washington Wizards game on Saturday at Quicken Loans Arena. The local dancers have been invited to dance at the “Q” for the past four years, and were also invited to hold the flag on the court for “The Star-Spangled Banner”, as well as participating in the “High 5” tunnels for both the Cavs and Wizards. The dance company has 46 members and is under the direction of Kim Hohman. Kim Hohman’s DanceWorks’ 21st annual recital will be held May 20 at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio. Contact the studio at 419.232.6505 for ticket information. (photo submitted)