DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Four people were sentenced, one of those earning a prison term, during hearings held Wednesday in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Chad Kouts, 27, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 11 months in prison on each of two counts of theft, both felonies of the fifth degree. Judge Martin Burchfield ordered the prison terms be served concurrently to each other, but consecutive to a prison term Kouts is now serving.

Also sentenced were the following:

Jody Matthews, 53, of Payne, was given a year of community control on a charge of theft, a first-degree misdemeanor. Matthews was also given 30 days in jail, with 25 days of that sentence suspended and five days credit for time already served.

Allyson Brown, 24, of Van Wert, was given five years of community control on one count each of complicity to forgery, a fifth-degree felony, and complicity to theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree. She must also earn her GED certificate, serve 90 days in jail, with work release, seek work after jail, and pay monthly probation fees.

Jared Smith, 28, of Van Wert, was given five years of community control on two counts of theft, both fifth-degree felony offenses.

Tia Spearman, 28, of Lima, also admitted to violating her bond by failing to report to probation and failing to provide an address and phone number to probation. Her bond was revoked and a new $5,000 cash or surety bond set in the case.

Candice Huffman, 31, of Van Wert, admitted to violating her probation by testing positive for marijuana. She was sentenced to 150 days local jail time on each of two cases, with credit for 207 days already served.

Also Wednesday, Jonathon Bergman, 43, of Willshire, changed his plea to guilty to an amended charge of attempted illegal cultivation of marijuana, a felony of the fourth degree.

Judge Burchfield ordered a presentence investigation in the case and scheduled sentencing for 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 26.

Daniel Morgan, 28, of Van Wert, signed a time waiver waiving his constitutional right to a speedy trial. He also requested more time to prepare his case.

Daniel Phinney, 22, of Delphos, also signed a waiver waiving his right to a speedy trial and requested more time to prepare his case. He also requested a continuance of his April trial date.