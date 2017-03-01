Submitted information

PAULDING COUNTY — The Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle injury crash that occurred on US 24 at County Road 133, in Paulding County.

According to the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at approximately 12:41 p.m. Wednesday, a 2006 Ford F-250 pickup truck driven by Stacy Stoller, 41, of Paulding, was eastbound on U.S. 24 when it struck a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox driven south on Paulding Count Road 133 by Janet Thompson, 65, of Cecil.

Thompson, who reportedly failed to yield the right-of-way to Stoller’s vehicle, was transported by Samaritan medical transport helicopter to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana, for serious, but non-life threatening, injuries. Stoller and two passengers were treated at the scene.

The eastbound lanes of U.S. 24 were closed for approximately one hour, and were later reopened.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, and alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

The Van Wert Post was also assisted by the Defiance OSHP Post, Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, Paulding Fire and EMS, Paulding County’s Ohio Department of Transportation garage, and Gideon’s Towing.

The Patrol reminds motorists to use caution at intersections and allow ample time for vehicles that have the right of way, to always buckle up, and never drive distracted or impaired.