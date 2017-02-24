VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert County Foundation invites area residents to attend its 14th annual Van Wert County Young Artists Recital.

The recital will be held at 3 p.m. this Sunday, February 26, in the sanctuary of First United Methodist Church, 113 W. Central Ave. in Van Wert.

This year’s recital will feature 17 solo and ensemble performances by high school music students who attend either Crestview, Lincolnview, or Van Wert.

Vocal, instrumental, and piano music will be featured during the recital. The students performing have participated in the Ohio Music Educators District III Solo & Ensemble Contest recently held at Memorial High School in St. Marys. The student musicians were critiqued and given a rating of I (superior) to V (poor).

The students participating in the Young Artists Recital on Sunday afternoon have all been recommended by their school music teacher or private teacher because of their excellent performances.

The public is invited to attend this free event. Doors open for the public, beginning at 2 p.m. Sunday, while a reception for the public will follow the recital to honor these fine student musicians.