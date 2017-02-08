Submitted information

The YMCA of Van Wert County will be holding a Valentine’s Day Dance this Friday, February 10, from 6-9 p.m. The dance is for students in grades 4-6.

There is a $3 admission charge for each child, while a concession stand will be available, and will include pizza.

Information about this and other programs available at the Van Wert YMCA can be found by calling 419.238.0443 or visiting the YMCA website at www.vwymca.org.

The YMCA of Van Wert County is partially funded by the Van Wert County Foundation and United Way of Van Wert County