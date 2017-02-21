Submitted information

WREN — The Wren Christmas Society will be holding a Soup and Sandwich fundraiser on Sunday, April 2, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., at The Building in Wren.

The choice of soups will be chili or potato soup, while the choice of sandwiches is pulled pork or creamed chicken. There will also be cake and brownies for dessert and coffee and lemonade to drink.

The cost is $8 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. Carryout will be available.

The money raised will be used to add to the organization’s Toy Soldier/Nut Cracker display. For more information, call Karen at 419.495.2623.