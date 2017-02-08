“Preparing for Challenges in the Workforce” economic summit was held at Northwest State Community College on Tuesday. Representatives from education, business, and government met to hear about current issues and initiatives being developed in the region and state to keep Ohio moving forward to meet employer needs. Discussing the future of education and workforce training for Ohio during the summer were (from the left) Gary Cates, senior vice chancellor for the Ohio Department of Education; Dr. John Richard, deputy state superintendent of public instruction; Jim Hoops, NWSCC associate vice president for strategic initiatives; State Representative Craig Riedel; and Ryan Burgess of the Governor’s Office of Workforce Transformation. (NWSCC photo)