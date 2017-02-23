Van Wert independent news

A Van Wert woman was sent to prison after she twice refused to undergo treatment at the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation (WORTH) Center in Lima.

Marissa Kreischer, 31, was sentenced by Judge Martin D. Burchfield to 10 months in prison, with credit for 64 days served, after she admitted during a hearing Wednesday in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court to violating her probation by refusing treatment at the WORTH Center.

Kevin Davies Jr., 27, of Van Wert, was given five years of community control, including a substance abuse assessment and any treatment recommended, on a charge of possession of heroin, a felony of the fifth degree.

Also Wednesday, Kyle Goodwin, 28, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to one count each of theft and forgery, both felonies of the fifth degree. Another theft charge was dismissed in exchange for his guilty pleas to the remaining two charges. A presentence investigation was ordered by Judge Burchfield, who scheduled sentencing for 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 29.

Two people also requested modification of their bonds.

Ronald Smith, 26, of Van Wert, had his bond modified to a personal surety bond, with the added condition that he be drug tested three times per week, that he give consent to the probation department to search the residence where he is staying, and he must stay in a single-family home.

Robert Ericson, 55, of Van Wert, had his bond modified by Judge Burchfield to allow four hours of visitation with his son on Saturdays, supervised by the boy’s mother, and also for counseling sessions.