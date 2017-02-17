Submitted information

PAULDING COUNTY — The Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one-vehicle injury crash that occurred on County Road 263, just south of Ohio 613, in Paulding County.

At approximately 3:53 a.m. Friday, the Van Wert Post was advised of an overturned vehicle in a ditch on County Road 263. Once at the scene, Oakwood Fire and EMS, Paulding County sheriff’s deputies, and troopers located the 2014 Kia with the driver still trapped inside.

Through the initial investigation, it was found that the driver, Angela Dockery, 39, of Continental, was northbound on County Road 263 when she drove off of the left side of the road. As it entered the ditch, the Kia flipped onto its side and came to rest.

The driver and only occupant was transported by Life Flight medical helicopter to St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima for serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Alcohol and drug impairment is unknown at this time, while the crash remains under investigation.

The Van Wert Post, which was also assisted by Meyer’s Towing, reminds motorists to always buckle up.