By Heather Gottke

What do a cartoon artist, the founder and president of Bob Evans Farms, a quarterback, a Cincinnati Reds Player, the Ohio Attorney General, and an astronaut all have in common? One thing that they have in common is that they were all members of 4-H.

Have you ever wondered what makes a good leader? If you look at them on the outside they look like anyone, but you need to look deeper. A leader uses their head to think clearly, they are loyal, they look to help others around them, and they also work to stay healthy.

4-H can give you the steps that you can follow to reach your dreams. You will have chances to meet other people around you and make lifelong friends. You will also learn responsibility with your projects and leadership with the different offices you can hold in your club. If you are interested contact the Van Wert Extension Office at 419. 238.1214.