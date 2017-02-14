Submitted information

Van Wert High School Principal Bob Priest has scheduled second semester parent-teacher conferences.

Conferences will be held Monday, February 27, from 4-7:30 p.m., in the high school-middle school commons area.

Priest noted that parent-teacher conferences allow parents the opportunity to discuss their students’ progress with teachers, adding that members of the teaching staff welcome and encourage parents to visit the school during the conference hours.

Parents attending should park in the far west parking lots at the back of the school and enter the building either through the high school or middle school gymnasium entrances.