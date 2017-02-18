Submitted information

Van Wert High School Theatre is preparing for its upcoming production of Disney’s The Little Mermaid on April 6-8 at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio.

Music is by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater, while the book was written by Doug Wright. Disney’s The Little Mermaid is based on the Hans Christian Andersen story and Disney film produced by Howard Ashman and John Musker and written and directed by John Musker and Ron Clements. This musical was originally produced by Disney Theatrical Productions.

The audience will join Ariel, Prince Eric, King Triton, Sebastian, Flounder, Scuttle, and Ursula and many other recognizable characters as they discover life on land and under the sea are different, yet intriguing. Will Ariel get her voice back from Ursula and find true love? Bring the whole family as famous songs such as “Under the Sea” and “Part of Your World” will be featured.

The cast and crew for the production include the following students: Mikayla Hernandez, Michaella Johnson, Austin Carnahan, Cade Chiles, Noah Miller, Zach Blakeley, Marshall Healey, Austin Voors, Madison Buecker, Anna Reichert, Emma Verville, Julianna Vanbrabant, Aeris Blakeley, Cloey Spry, Korey Oechsle, Brady Place, Dante Jones, Gabe Steyer, Bradley Wilder, Storm Matthews, Jenna Covey, Gabby Bollenbacher, Alaina Arney, Alisha Terhark, Hannah Kraner, Natalie Riethman, Kaylin Bledsoe, Madison Turnwald, Hannah Springer, Kaylena Kelly, Alli Morrow, Makenzie Laney, Katie McVaigh, Rebekah Fast, and Katie Able. Joining the cast are 12 Van Wert Middle School students and nine Van Wert Elementary students.

The stage crew consists of stage manager Erin Richardson, assistant stage manager Erienne Cassidy, Alaina Alvarez, Lexi Allmandinger, Erin Gemmer, Camryn Nouza, Abbey Bradford, Zach Stevens, Sterling Rigdon, Wesley Wagner, Allison Hauter, and Kendall Rauch.

Disney’s The Little Mermaid is being directed by Melissa Bloomfield, assistant and choreographer Katey Gamble, technical director Hugh Saunier, lighting director Matt Saunier, set artist Sam Tindall, and costume manager Caitlin Walker. Show time for the production is 7 p.m. on April 6-8 at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.

Parents of students in the cast and crew, along with VWHS Theatre patrons, can purchase tickets starting March 1. All tickets are $8 each. The general public will be able to purchase tickets starting March 8. Tickets may be purchased by stopping by or calling the NPAC box office at 419.238.6722. Tickets will also be sold at the door. Disney’s The Little Mermaid is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI (www.MTIShows.com).