Van Wert High School alumna Tiffany Ricketts will be featured in the March/April issue of Our Ohio magazine, detailing her recent travel to Panama with Wright State University to learn about agriculture.

Ricketts is a sophomore studying agriculture at Wright State University-Lake Campus in Celina. She is profiled alongside a select group of Ohio Farm Bureau members who have traveled outside the United States to learn about international crops and ways to improve agriculture operations.

β€œ(The trip) gave me a better idea of how things are grown in other parts of the world and how much manual labor can go into our food,” Ricketts said. β€œIt made me want to learn more about agriculture in other countries as well as my own.”