Van Wert High School alumna Tiffany Ricketts will be featured in the March/April issue of Our Ohio magazine, detailing her recent travel to Panama with Wright State University to learn about agriculture.

Ricketts is a sophomore studying agriculture at Wright State University-Lake Campus in Celina. She is profiled alongside a select group of Ohio Farm Bureau members who have traveled outside the United States to learn about international crops and ways to improve agriculture operations.

“(The trip) gave me a better idea of how things are grown in other parts of the world and how much manual labor can go into our food,” Ricketts said. “It made me want to learn more about agriculture in other countries as well as my own.”