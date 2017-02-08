DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

You say there’s no such thing as a free lunch? Don’t tell that to The Salvation Army, because the local organization is providing a free lunch weekly to area residents, starting today.

According to Assistant Corps Officer Lt. Josh Brookman, the Salvation Army plans to put its new industrial kitchen to regular use in an attempt to eradicate hunger in the local community — at least for one day a week.

“We see a lot of need coming to our food pantry and we felt there was a need for hot meals as well,” Lt. Bookman noted.

The Salvation Army’s food pantry provided food for more than 10 percent of county residents during the past fiscal year.

Brookman said there are no restrictions on who can come to the luncheons, which will be served from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. each Wednesday at the Salvation Army’s North Cherry Street headquarters.

“Whoever wants to come in for lunch, can come in,” he noted.

The menu for the first luncheon is franks and beans, but Brookman said menus would vary from week to week.

Furthermore, while grants are currently funding the lunch program, the Salvation Army is also accepting donations of cash and/or food to help maintain the meal program.

Those sending cash donations can mail checks to The Salvation Army, 120 N. Cherry St., Van Wert, OH 45891. Checks should have the “Wednesday Lunch Program” written on them to ensure the money gets to the proper program.

Volunteers are also needed each week to help set-up and serve the meals, as well as clean up afterwards. Anywhere from 10-12 volunteers are needed each week for the luncheons.

Those interested in volunteering can call Lt. Bookman at 419.910.9332.