Sherri Clay of Van Wert Federal Savings Bank presents Jan Spray of the Dog Park Committee a check for $500 to create a dog park in Van Wert. Already a contributor to education, athletics, and the arts, the bank can now add animals to the long list of programs within the community that it supports. When completed, the park will provide an off-leash area for both large and small dogs to run and play safely. Inquiries about this project may be directed to Jan Spray at 419.203.8274 or Sarah Robeson at 419.605.7612. (photo submitted)