Two Van Wert High School baseball players have signed a letters of intent to attend Rio Grande University and continue their baseball careers. Both players were key contributors to the 2015 Van Wert baseball team that won a district championship, as well as the 2015 summer Acme team that won the state Acme baseball championship in 2015.

Caleb Fetzer, a senior pitcher-infielder for the Cougars, plans to major in special education at Rio Grande. Fetzer will be a three-year starter on the Cougar baseball team. On the mound, he has started 16 games, accumulating a 11-3 record with one save. Fetzer has thrown over 100 innings, allowing 66 hits and striking out 99 hitters. He has a 2.16 ERA over the past two seasons.

Offensively, Fetzer has hit .315 in 180 plate appearances at Van Wert. He also drove in 47 runs and scored 31 runs. Fetzer was named Second Team All-Western Buckeye League and Honorable Mention All-District in 2016.

Mason Carr, a senior outfielder-catcher at Van Wert, will major in environmental science at Rio Grande. He will be a four-year starter on the Cougar baseball team.

Carr hit .307 in 272 plate appearances at Van Wert, and has scored 56 runs and driven in 25. He has excelled defensively in the outfield throughout his career at Van Wert as well. He earned honorable mention All-District honors in 2016.