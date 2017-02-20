Virginia Valentine Herminghuysen, 105, of Van Wert, passed away at 12:35 a.m. Saturday, February 18, 2017, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Van Wert.

She was born February 14, 1912, in Medina, Michigan, the daughter of Henry Ray and Orpha May (Carmean) Hymen, who both preceded her in death. On January 31, 1943, she married Elza Lee Herminghuysen, who died November 19, 1985.

Survivors include a son, David L. (Pam) Herminghuysen of Van Wert; one daughter, Jean M. Dawson of Houston, Texas; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

Three brothers, Charles, Gaylord, and Robert Hymen; four sisters, Kathryn Yoh, Helen Blank, Mildred Elouise Schmidt, and Margaret L. Hymen; and a son-in-law, Bill Dawson, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be held at noon, Tuesday, February 21, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with Pastor Lance Hostetler officiating. Burial will follow in Ridge Cemetery in rural Van Wert County.

Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Gideons International or a charity of the donor’s choice.

