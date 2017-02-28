Submitted information

Two longtime members of the Van Wert County Veterans Service Commission will be honored during a reception on Sunday, March 5.

Dennis Kimmet, president of the commission and a longtime at-large representative, and James Mox, DAV representative and commission vice president, are stepping down from their positions. Both have served more than 20 years as commission members.

The reception will be held from 1-3 p.m. at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3035 in Delphos. County residents are welcome to stop by the VFW post and thank both Kimmet and Mox for their many years of service to county veterans. New Veterans Commission member Paul Wilson will also be on hand to greet people during the reception this Sunday.

In addition to the reception, the next Veterans Service Commission meeting is being moved from Thursday, March 2, to Thursday, March 16. For more information, call the County Veterans Service Office at 419.238.9592.