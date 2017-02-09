Velma L. McGrew, 102, of Van Wert, passed away at 8:28 a.m. Wednesday, February 8, 2017, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center in Van Wert.

She was born October 17, 1914, in Van Wert County, the daughter of Frank and Daisy (Wisher) Dunlap, who both preceded her in death. She married L.F. McGrew, who died in in 1979.

Survivors include two children, Jan Dunlap and Glenna Murphy, both of Van Wert; a sister, Mary Bagley of Van Wert; two grandchildren, Timothy Dunlap of Convoy and Thomas (Rory Page) Dunlap of Fort Wayne, Indiana; and four great-grandchildren, Halley Rae Dunlap and Henry Thomas Dunlap.

Six brothers, Davy, Emmett, Walter, Tom, Ray, and Harry Dunlap; and a sister, Edna, who died at birth, also preceded her in death.

Velma worked and retired from Van Wert Manufacturing Company after 25 years of service. She attended the Spangler School one-room schoolhouse in Jackson Township, Van Wert County.

She was a member of First Friends Church in Van Wert.

Private family services will be conducted.

There will be no visitation.

Arrangements were handled by Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.