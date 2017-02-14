Submitted information

The Vantage Career Center Preschool in Van Wert is accepting registrations for children ages 3-5 years old.

The preschool offers a morning program that runs from 8:20 until 10:50 a.m. or an all-day session from 8:20 a.m.-2:20 p.m., Monday through Thursday. The preschool serves as a learning lab for high school students enrolled in Vantage’s Early Childhood Education program. The preschool is a state-licensed facility and is open to the public.

There is a large indoor and outdoor space for children to enjoy and learn in, along with state-of-the-art technology incorporated into daily sessions. Children are exposed to age-appropriate activities and meaningful experiences that will expand their social, emotional, intellectual, and physical development in a preschool with a very low child-to-staff ratio.

For more information about the Vantage Preschool, or to reserve a spot for a child, contact Rhonda Davis or Marcia Osenga at 419.238.5411, extension 2408, or visit the preschool during the Vantage Open House on Monday, February 27, between 5-7:30 p.m.