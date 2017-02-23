VW independent/submitted information

February is Career Technical Education month, and Vantage will celebrate with an open house Monday, February 27, from 5-7:30 p.m.

The open house will highlight both the high school and adult education programs and is open to the public. “Vantage is opening up the building so everyone can see and experience what our students learn every day,” according to Vantage Community Relations Coordinator MaryJo Wilhelm. “This is a chance for prospective high school students and their parents, along with current students and parents, community members, alumni, and interested adult learners, to see what opportunities are available at Vantage.”

Vantage students will be demonstrating skills in each lab and there will be more information about the new high school Criminal Justice program. There will also be a parent information meeting at 6 p.m. in the Community Room for parents of sophomores who are considering attending Vantage.

Career technical education allows high school students an opportunity to be work- and college ready, graduating with industry certifications and credentials, college credit, and hands-on experience in their field. For adults who are unemployed, underemployed, or looking for a career change, programs at the Ohio Technical Center provide opportunities to gain additional skills or change a career path.

“A Taste of Vantage” will again be held in the commons area during the open house. Six area restaurants and the Vantage Culinary Arts program will be offering a delicious sampling of some of their most popular cuisine. For just $5 at the door, those attending the open house can purchase a strip of six tickets. Each ticket will get the holder one food sample. All proceeds support the Vantage school-wide student activity fund. Try some pizza from The Fort Restaurant in Fort Jennings, enjoy boneless chicken chunks in gravy from Van Wert’s Black Angus on Main, taste a pork slider from Gibson’s Barnyard BBQ in Convoy, or warm up with a cup of delicious soup from Schlotzsky’s in Van Wert.

The Vantage Culinary Arts program will be serving its fabulous homemade nacho chips and salsa. For dessert, try a mini ice cream cup from the Paulding Dairy Queen or an assortment of sweet treats and coffee from Truly D’vine Bakery in Van Wert.

Deejay Ron Burt from Magic Moment Entertainment will be the emcee for the evening and will announce the special demonstrations and activities going on throughout the building.

Sponsors include Elmco Engineering, Central Mutual Insurance Company, Carey Insurance and Financial Services, Bradley Knodel CPA, Lange Photographics, Statewide Ford, Unverferth Manufacturing, Kalida Truck Company, Straley Realty, DarkHorse Productions/Hohman Video, Northwest State Community College, Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Leland Smith Insurance Services, Integrity Ford/Dennis Recker, Shadows Athletics, Water On Wheels, and Walmart. To learn more about the open house, visit www.vantagecareercenter.com or Vantage’s Facebook page.