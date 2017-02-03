Crestview’s Braden Van Cleave signed a letter of intent Wednesday to play football at Texas Wesleyan University. In 2016, he was named a second team All-Northwest Conference receiver and All-District honorable mention after catching 13 passes for 225 yards and two touchdowns. He was also a second team All-NWC receiver and honorable mention all-district player as a junior. Van Cleave also helped lead an offensive line that broke Crestview’s team record for rushing yards in a season, rushing yards per game, and the scoring record for a single season. Van Cleave is shown with his parents, Crestview Head Football Coach Jared Owens, and Athletic Administrator Dave Bowen as he signs his letter of intent. (Crestview photo)