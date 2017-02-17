Submitted information

The United Way of Van Wert County recently revealed additional levels on its donation tracker. Over the past few months, county businesses and residents have participated in United Way events and campaigns raising funds for the 26 agencies supported by United Way.

The recent “Rivals United” event with Lincolnview and Crestview schools raised more than $14,000. Students, staff, and fans showed awesome support for the United Way through their volunteering and giving.

These donations have allowed the United Way to reveal another level on the donation tracker, uncovering more visual clues as to who the person behind the donation tracker is. Area residents can hazard a guess as to who has stepped up to say, “I am United Way”. As people can see from the picture, United Way donations are very close to revealing the person behind the donation tracker.

A quick review of the clues: he is a volunteer, enjoys golf, gives to the community, organized a foundation that performs acts of goodwill, and is a former Boilermaker.

“We are ahead of the pace of our campaign last year; as of last calculation we are at $407,000 of the $475,000 goal, said Mark Verville, United Way board president. “We would like to thank those who have donated. As we enter the final stretch, we encourage those who have yet to donate to consider supporting the United Way.

“Many non-profit agencies in Van Wert County are counting on these funds to provide basic need, healthcare, and social services to area residents,” he added. “If you have not yet contributed, we would encourage you to do so. You can make donations on our website www.unitedwayvanwert.org. We hope you decide to support the United Way of Van Wert County “

For more information on making a donation to the United Way or to volunteer, contact the United Way of Van Wert County at 419.238.6689 or email unitedway109@gmail.com. Check the United Way out on Facebook to watch the reveal videos and get clues.