Submitted information

Van Wert County Treasurer Beverly Fuerst reminds taxpayers that real estate taxes are due Wednesday, February 15.

Taxpayers who have not received a tax bill should call the Treasurer’s Office immediately at 419.238.5177. Mailed tax payments must be postmarked on or before February 15 to avoid any penalty.

Also, for taxpayers’ convenience, First Bank of Berne accepts tax payments.