Ohio Township Association Executive Director Tom Willsey and President Matthew DeTemple present the award for the most associate members to representatives of the Van Wert County Township Association. The county association had 323 associate members, the most of any county in Ohio in 2016. Each of the county’s 12 townships has three trustees and one fiscal officer who are elected to four-year terms. The local township association hosts two annual events for associate members. The first Tuesday in April is an “all you can eat” fish fry, while a sausage sandwich supper is held the third Tuesday in July. Membership renewal postcards will be mailed shortly. Those interested in joining the township association or becoming a sponsor may contact their township trustee or fiscal officer or Brian Callow, association secretary-treasurer. (photo submitted)