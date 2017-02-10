Tonja A. Moening, 77, of Fort Jennings, passed away Thursday, February 9, 2017, at St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima from a sudden illness.

She was born September 2, 1939, the daughter of Thomas and Alice Wiley, who both preceded her in death. On April 24, 1965, she married Donald E. Moening, who died February 1, 1996.

Survivors include four children, Jeannette (Steve Cunningham) Moening, Mitchell (Marion) Moening, Jennifer (Roger) Moening-Lehman, and Leslie Moening; a sister, Carol (George) Hellman; one brother, Thomas (Terry) Wiley II; 10 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 14, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Fort Jennings, with Father Charles Obinwa officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Fort Jennings.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Monday, February 13, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos, where a parish wake will be held at 1:30 that afternoon, and an hour prior to services Tuesday at the church.

Preferred memorials: Fort Jennings Volunteer Fire Department.

