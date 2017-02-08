Submitted information

They’ve performed over the decades with favorite artists, now they will perform live at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio.

Releasing tickets at noon today is The Hit Men, as part of the 16-17 Community Concert Series presented by Unverferth Okuley Dentistry. The Hit Men will perform at the Niswonger at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6.

A group of amazing performers, superb musicians, superior vocalists, great arrangers, and creative composers, The Hit Men are hit makers of the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s — including performing and recording members of superstar acts like Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, Tommy James and the Shondells, The Critters, and bandmates who played and performed with Jim Croce, Cat Stevens, Carly Simon, Elton John, Paul McCartney, Cheap Trick, and more.

On the road touring as The Hit Men, this brotherhood of musicians — keyboardist and group founder Lee Shapiro, lead guitarist/vocalist Jimmy Ryan, keyboardist/percussionist/vocalist Russ Velazquez, and new members: bassist/vocalist Jeff Ganz and drummer/vocalist Steve Murphy — relive the magic they created on world stages and in recording studios years ago, bringing audiences a night of mega-hit, after mega-hit, after mega-hit.

Reliving the magic they created on stages around the world, and in recording studios with some of the greatest and most famous of the royalty of rock, when The Hit Men now take the stage, it’s easy to see why their music has transcended generations.

Now touring across the country, the group has performed at prestigious theatres such as Town Hall in New York City, the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall in Fort Myers, Florida, the Gallo Theatre in Modesto, California, and with symphony orchestras in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Allentown, Pennsylvania, Birmingham, Alabama, and Des Moines, Iowa.

Get ready to rock down memory lane and back as The Hit Men share their love and passion for an era of music they themselves helped create. The stories they’ll tell are unbelievable!

The Hit Men is a part of the 2016-2017 Community Concert Series. The CCS is made complete with presenting sponsor Okuley Unverferth Dentistry, along with supporting sponsors Central Insurance, E&R Trailer, Eaton Corporation, First Financial Bancorp, Taylor Auto Sales, State Farm agent Tisha Fast, and Van Wert County Hospital. The Niswonger Season Sponsors are Van Wert Federal Savings Bank, Chuck and Karen Koch, and Statewide Ford Lincoln.

Tickets for The Hit Men, from $20, will be available today at noon and can be purchased online at NPACVW.ORG or through the Box Office from noon-4 p.m., Monday through Friday, at 419.238.6722.

The Niswonger Performing Arts Center is located at 10700 Ohio 118 on the south edge of Van Wert.