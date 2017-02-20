Terry L. Hartman of Convoy passed away at 7:01 p.m. Sunday, February 19, 2017, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He was born January 1, 1958, in Van Wert, the son of Gary G. Hartman, who survives in Van Wert, and Marilyn S. (Hines) Hartman, who preceded him in death. On November 28, 1981, he married Sandy (Thomas) Hartman, who survives in Convoy.

Other survivors include three children, Shannon Hartman of Convoy and Cassidy (Rusty Taylor) Hartman and Courtney Hartman, both of Van Wert; a brother, Jeff (Tammy) Hartman of Ohio City; two sisters, Pam (Kevin) Krick of Ohio City and Tami (Jeff) Couts of Van Wert; and eight grandchildren.

A son, Kodi Hartman, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Friday, February 24, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with the Rev. Ted Kelly officiating.

Visitation is from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday, February 23, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Terry’s grandchildren.

