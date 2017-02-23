Submitted information

The Van Wert Federation of Teachers will host a meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, in the First Federal Lecture Hall of the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio, 10708 Ohio 118 in Van Wert. Both active and retired teachers should attend.

The meeting will be held because the Ohio STRS Board will soon make decisions that will impact COLA (cost of living allowance) for retired teachers, their health care, and possibly other aspects of their retirement. Members of the Van Wert Federation of Teachers are concerned about the impact of those decisions on the stability of the retirement fund.

Van Wert Federation of Teachers invites active teachers to hear firsthand what possible action could occur and what results of STRS decisions will have on teachers. The media is also invited to attend.