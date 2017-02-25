Submitted information

A free kindergarten developmental readiness screening open to all with eligible children will be held at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic School gymnasium.

Any child who will be 5 years of age by September 30 that is living in Van Wert County or the surrounding area is eligible to attend. Screening appointments can be set up for Thursday, March 2; Tuesday, March 7; or Tuesday, March 14, between the hours of 4-6 p.m.

Call the St. Mary’s Office at 419.238.5186 between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, to set up a screening appointment. Time slots are limited.

Children will be assessed using the Developmental Indicators for the Assessment of Learning, Fourth Edition (DIAL-4). The DIAL-4 program assesses children in the areas of speech and language, gross and fine motor skills, cognition, hearing, vision, self-help, and social-emotional skills. The screening process usually takes about 45 minutes to one hour.

Each child is unique; however, this assessment provides parents with an opportunity to see how their child is progressing in relationship to children of the same age. The school will have administrators on site each day to review results of with parents/guardians on the same day as the child’s screening.

Parents are encouraged to have their children screened even if they feel that they may want to hold the child out of school for another year.