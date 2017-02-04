Van Wert sophomore Mackenzie Laney (above) concentrates as Vantage senior Bryce Ladd, also from Van Wert, lends a hand as she finishes her attempt at highlighting on a mannequin in the Cosmetology lab on Sophomore Visit Day. Below, Alek Bowersock, a sophomore from Lincolnview, operates a mini-excavator in the Construction Equipment Technology lab at Vantage. Nearly 800 sophomores from 13 associate schools visited Vantage on February 1. Area residents will also get a chance to visit Vantage labs during the school’s open house from 5-7:30 p.m. Monday, February 27. (Vantage photos)