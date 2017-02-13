Van Wert independent sports

AYERSVILLE — The Cougar swim team traveled to Ayersville High School for the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s Division II Sectional Tournament involving 13 teams, including four Western Buckeye League schools.

The boys took ninth place, while the girls finished seventh. Wauseon captured first place for the boys and Ottawa-Glandorf reigned as the girls’ champion, with Celina taking runner-up for the boys and Wauseon runner-up in the girls’ events.

Other schools participating (in order of finish in the boys’ standings) included Bowling Green, Defiance, Coldwater, Fort Recovery, Ayersville, Fairview, Miller City, Archbold, and Tinora.

During the sectional tournament, the Cougar swimmers earned 22 personal best records out of 23 total events.

The next meet for the Cougars will be the OHSAA Division II District Tournament at Bowling Green State University on February 17. Individual swimmers Madison Jarrett, Peyton Fleming, Bethany Fast, Katie McVaigh, and Madison Turnwald will represent the Cougars at the district tournament.

Girls’ Results (all distances in yards)

200 Medley Relay: 5 th (2:03.68 –Katie McVaigh, Peyton Fleming, Bethany Fast, Madison Turnwald)

200 freestyle: 12 th (2:24.46 – Olivia Profit)

(2:24.46 – Olivia Profit) 200 Individual Medley: 5 th (2:31.85 – Katie McVaigh)

50 Freestyle: 7 th (27.68 –Madison Turnwald)

100 Butterfly: 6 th (1:08.22 – Katie McVaigh)

100 Freestyle: 14 th (1:05.36 –Olivia Profit), 19 th (1:09.68 – Emma Verville)

200 Freestyle Relay: 5 th (1:50.77 – Madison Turnwald, Bethany Fast, Peyton Fleming, Katie McVaigh)

100 Backstroke: 7 th (1:11.00 –Emma Verville)

100 Breaststroke: 8 th (1:16.13 –Bethany Fast) 13 th (1:19.28 – Peyton Fleming), 17 th – (1:23.52 – Rebekah Fast)

1 meter Diving: 6th (337.35 points, Madison Jarrett)

Boys’ Results (all distances in yards)