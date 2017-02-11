Submitted information

Van Wert Service Club has initiated its annual search for area youths who best exemplify self-reliance. The school presentations were completed during the last few weeks at Van Wert, Lincolnview, and Crestview High Schools and Vantage Career Center.

The R.K. Thompson Self-Reliance Award is designed to provide recognition and cash awards for high school seniors who “do the best with what they have.” First-place boy and girl winners will receive $1,000 each and the eight finalists will receive $500 each.

This is the 47th year for the award, which is sponsored by the Thompson Family Trust, through

The Van Wert County Foundation, in honor of the late R.K. Thompson Sr. The late Mr. Thompson worked closely with young people and encouraged them to set high, but attainable, goals and then apply themselves to obtain these goals. This has been the guiding philosophy of the award.

Thompson’s son, Roger K. Thompson Jr., former head of Kennedy Manufacturing Company, established the program.

According to Breanne Sudduth and Anthony Adams, co-chairs of the Van Wert Service Club committee that administers the award, applications are due back to high school guidance counselors or principals by Thursday, February 23.

All seniors from Van Wert, Crestview, Lincolnview, and Vantage Career Center (whose home schools are Van Wert, Lincolnview, or Crestview) are urged to complete an application for judging by the awards committee.