Ruby Virginia Flowers, 71, of Mendon, passed away early Saturday morning, February 25, 2017, with her family by her side.

She was born January 24, 1946, in Parkersburg, West Virginia, the daughter of

Surviving is a companion, Pam Bowen of Mendon; one daughter, Teresa (Rodney) Le Bare of Akron; a son, Chester (Kristin) Flowers, also of Akron; and three grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March, 1, at Ketcham-Ripley Funeral Home in Rockford, with her son, the Rev. Chester Flowers, officiating. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Rockford.

Visitation is from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed at http://ketchamripley.com.