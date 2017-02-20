Robert “General” Kennedy, 74, of Fort Jennings, passed away Friday, February 17, 2017, at The Meadows of Ottawa.

He was born November 20, 1942, in Lima, the son of Stanley and Sara (McGue) Kennedy, who both preceded him in death.

Survivors include a brother, Karl (Kay) Kennedy of Fort Jennings; one sister, Betty Kennedy of Fort Jennings; three nieces, a great-niece; and a great-nephew.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, February 21, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos, with Pastor Gary Fish officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Fort Jennings.

Visitation is from 1-7 p.m. Monday, February, and an hour prior to services Tuesday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: The Meadows of Ottawa Activities Fund.

